DAVID LEON COMPTON, 72, of Poca, WV passed away peacefully on May 18th after battling dementia.
David is preceded in dead by his mother Eula Virginia Compton, his father Woodrow "Woody" Compton, and his nephew Mike Compton. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Deborah Compton, daughter Caryn, his siblings Jimmy (Carolyn), Bernard (Ann), and Ruth Vaughn, and his beloved nieces and nephews Jeff, Stephanie, Steven, and Lisa. He was a member of King's Way Christian Church.
He served honorably in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Kennedy. It was there where he met his best friend of more than 50 years George Webb.
David was known for his kindness and willingness to serve others. He was quick witted and funny. He could take anything apart and put it back together, and was often volunteered by his mother-in-law and daughter for fix-it tasks large and small.
David was known throughout Kanawha Valley for his work in orthopedics. He helped care for thousands of patients, and was always ready with a quick smile and a kind word as he made his rounds at the hospitals and nursing homes in the area.
Even late into his dementia he spoke frequently of his fond childhood memories with his brothers and sister and with his buddy George.
He was an avid amateur photographer with a do-it-yourself dark room in his basement. He loved aviation, probably going back to his time on the aircraft carrier. He was fascinated by the Blue Angels, and always looked up and pointed out the contrails that streaked across the sky. A tribute to the life of David will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors George Webb and Eugene Brooks officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.