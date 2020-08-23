DAVID W. CASTO, 67 of Charleston went home to be with Jesus on August 15, 2020. A tribute to the life of David will be 7 p.m., Friday August 28, at Open Door Apostolic Church with Pastor Chris Sowards officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Casto family
