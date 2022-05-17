David W. Richardson May 17, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website MR. DAVID W. "BEERGUT" RICHARDSON, 56 of Poca passed away May 15, 2022, at home.He is preceded in death by his parents Roy Junior and Betty Richardson and brother Michael Richardson.He is survived by his three children Brittany Richardson, and her mother Wendy Richardson, Hollie White and Jessica Richardson and his siblings Tudy, Dwight, Marvin, Bob, and Sharon.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Richardson family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Poca Jessica Richardson Michael Richardson Roy Junior Brittany Richardson David W. Richardson Condolence Recommended for you Local Spotlight Frank D. Disney David W. Richardson Peggy Joan Lively Karen Louise Winter Linda F. (Short) Adkins Elizabeth Ann Cline Arthur Blank David Sherman Thomas Billy Don Fore Jr. Diana G. Cunningham Virginia Ruth Bishop Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy