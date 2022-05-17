Thank you for Reading.

David W. Richardson
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

MR. DAVID W. "BEERGUT" RICHARDSON, 56 of Poca passed away May 15, 2022, at home.

He is preceded in death by his parents Roy Junior and Betty Richardson and brother Michael Richardson.

He is survived by his three children Brittany Richardson, and her mother Wendy Richardson, Hollie White and Jessica Richardson and his siblings Tudy, Dwight, Marvin, Bob, and Sharon.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Richardson family.

Tags

Recommended for you