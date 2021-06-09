Mr. DAVID WAYNE WYLIE of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He was born on November 8, 1954, and was a dedicated husband and father who worked for Columbia Gas until retiring in 2019. David was an active member and served as a Deacon of Westminister Presbyterian Church.
David Wylie was preceded in death by his parents Roderick L. and Margaret V. Wylie, and his brother John A. Wylie.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Truman Wylie, and his two sons, James R. Wylie, and C. Andrew Wylie, both of Charleston, WV, and his sister, Rodlyn W. Summers, also of Charleston.
At this time there will be no services.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Wylie family.