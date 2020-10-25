PASTOR DAYMOND L. ESTEP, 87 of Poca went home to be with the Lord October 24, 2020 at home. Daymond was a preacher in the Freewill Baptist Organization; retired from Trojan Steel and an Army Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Mrs. Shirley L. Estep, son David Estep and 13 brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughters Nancy Toler of Holden Beach and Tina Estep of Poca; son Dwight Estep of Poca; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A tribute to the life of Pastor Daymond L. Estep will be 3 p.m., Tuesday October 27 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastor Bobby Herdman officiating. Burial will follow in the memory gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Estep family.