Dean Martin
Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
MR. DEAN MARTIN, 81 of Cross Lanes, born July 9, 1941 passed away February 18, 2023. He is still a born again Christian and thanked God daily for his forgiveness.

He is preceded in death by former wife Grace Ann Sun Martin in Granite Bay, CA; parents Clennie and Alice Bailey Martin; grandparents Benjamin and Elisa Cunningham Bailey and Levi and Emma King Martin; God parents Guy and Theresa Simone; sisters and brothers-in-law Mildred and Shirley Wilson, Francine and Kenneth Britton, and Gwen and Rev. Bruce Hayes; brother-in law Harold Miller; brother Vernon and Mildred Martin and sister-in-law Beatrice Wu of TX.

