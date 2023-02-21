Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
MR. DEAN MARTIN, 81 of Cross Lanes, born July 9, 1941 passed away February 18, 2023. He is still a born again Christian and thanked God daily for his forgiveness.
He is preceded in death by former wife Grace Ann Sun Martin in Granite Bay, CA; parents Clennie and Alice Bailey Martin; grandparents Benjamin and Elisa Cunningham Bailey and Levi and Emma King Martin; God parents Guy and Theresa Simone; sisters and brothers-in-law Mildred and Shirley Wilson, Francine and Kenneth Britton, and Gwen and Rev. Bruce Hayes; brother-in law Harold Miller; brother Vernon and Mildred Martin and sister-in-law Beatrice Wu of TX.
Surviving and leaving to cherish his memories, daughter Ellen K. Martin and her husband Russ Uman and grandson (the love of his life) Heron Martin of Singapore; sister Doris Miller of Kelley's Creek and her family; sister-in-law Caroline Sun Lafler and Chip of Granite Bay, CA; brother-in-law Daniel Wu of Irving, TX; many nieces, nephews, and friends around the world.
Also, importantly his love for the Lord Jesus Christ and his church family at Victory Baptist Church, his CBMC members, and Bible Study group. Dean and his former wife Grace and Guy Simone were Co-Owners of Chicago, Ltd., Men's and Women's Clothing Store Chain in Chicago, IL for many years. Coming back to WV was employed by Macy's, Schwabe May, and retired from Kellys Men Shop.
Dean was very active in several ministries, was past chairman of CBMC, WV, volunteered for WV Harvest, Manna Meal, and witnessing to the Lost thru the Daily Bread. He will be sadly missed, but will be in his new home in Heaven with Jesus Christ. His greatest wish was for everyone to accept Jesus as their savior. "To Those Who Mourn. For that is the real truth. Man is a soul and has a body. The body is not the man, it is only the clothing of the man. What you call death is the laying aside of a worn-out garment, and it is no more the end of you when you remove your coat. Therefore, you have not lost your friends, you have only lost sight of the cloak in which you were accustomed to see him. The cloak is gone, but the man who wore it is not, surely it is the man that you love and not the garment."
A tribute to the life of Mr. Dean Martin will be 2 p.m. Thursday February 23, 2023 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor and Closest Friend Chad Lovejoy officiating. Burial will follow in Clark Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and a light luncheon will be provided during the visitation.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Martin family.