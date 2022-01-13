Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
DEBBIE HOPKINS of Elkview, formerly of South Charleston, gained her angel wings on January 11, 2022 & joined her mom & her precious Granny as well as many others who passed on before her.
Debbie was retired from Union Carbide & was currently working for Kelly Services. She was a devoted member of Kanawha City Baptist Church where she had many friends and held past positions working with the youth & serving on the board of Deaconesses. Debbie had a true zest for life and enjoyed traveling as often as she could. She also enjoyed camping & going to swim meets with her lifelong friend Judi Coffman. The two best friends were a modern-day Thelma & Louise & loved taking ventures & listening to the Eagles.
She is preceded in death by her mom & constant companion Carol Mick and her father James Mick.
She is survived by her husband of thirty-one years, Gil Hopkins as well as a host of family and friends. She is also survived by her Godchildren Lora Snodgrass, Sarah Matics Ball, Hannah Matics Hudson, Tashawn Lanham, Brittany Taylor, Kaylee Manley Alzubi and Ally Manley who she loved as her own children.
Per Debbie's wishes a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.