DELBERT LEE SHORT, 90, of Cross Lanes went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 28, 2020 after a long illness.
Preceding him in death is his wife of 62 years, Virginia, and his two sons Nick and Richard Short. His was also preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Lucy Short, and was the last remaining child of their six children; Ellis Short, Virginia Bibbey, Lucy Gay Grimes, Cecil Short and Betty Ball.
Surviving are his children, Charles "Chuck" Short (Linda) of Charleston, Sandra Mynes (Louis) of Buffalo, Mickey Short of Cross Lanes, and Linda Corbett (Jeff) of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Rachel Meyer (Chris) of Oak Lawn, IL, Rebecca Hicks of Darien, GA, Charlie Short (Amber) of Madison, Louis Mynes, Jr. (Shayla) of Hurricane, Todd Short (Amber) of South Charleston, Tiffany Noffsinger (TJ) of Red House, Gary Neil "Jimmy" of Baltimore, MD, and Brittany McIntyre (Alex) of Cross Lanes. He also left behind a multitude of great -grandchildren and many more loving relatives and friends.
Delbert was retired from True Temper in Charleston and attended Rock Branch Independent Church. He served in the Army in Korea. He loved God, was an avid Mountaineer fan, and enjoyed bowling and speed walking.
A private celebration will be held at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremiah Johnson officiating. Visitation for friends and family will follow at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3rd at Graceland Memorial Park. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice nurses and caregivers. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to WV Hospice Care.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is honored to be serving the Short family.