DELLA MAY VIA, 82 of Hurricane, formerly of New Jersey and McDowell County, passed away June 29, 2021. At her request there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Via family.

