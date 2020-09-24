Delores “Jeannie” Har Davis

DELORES "JEANNIE" HART DAVIS, 55 of Hurricane passed away September 19, 2020 at home.
Jeannie was born September 29, 1964 and was a 1983 graduate of Poca High School. She is preceded in death by her father Homer Lee Hart.
She is survived by her fianc ' Kip Gregory Gibson and his son Todd Matthew Gibson; her sons Howard Lee Vance and his wife Maggie of St. Albans and Justin Matthew Vance of Liberty; mother Christine Hart of Liberty; sister Becky and husband Jeffery Glick of Lancaster, PA; brother Terry and wife Teresa Hart of Liberty and three grandsons.
Private services will be held and Jeannie will be buried in Hart Cemetery, Liberty. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
