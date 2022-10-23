Thank you for Reading.

Denise Marie Winter
MRS. DENISE MARIE WINTER, 69 of Poca passed away October 21, 2022, surrounded by her family at home, while listening to Elvis.

Denise is a retired custodian from Putnam County Schools with over 20 years of service. She loved attending Poca football and basketball games and sitting on her porch waiting on her family to arrive home and wave at the neighbors passing by. She loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed riding her golf cart throughout the subdivision.

