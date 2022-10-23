Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
MRS. DENISE MARIE WINTER, 69 of Poca passed away October 21, 2022, surrounded by her family at home, while listening to Elvis.
Denise is a retired custodian from Putnam County Schools with over 20 years of service. She loved attending Poca football and basketball games and sitting on her porch waiting on her family to arrive home and wave at the neighbors passing by. She loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed riding her golf cart throughout the subdivision.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Shelia Winter; parents Bill and Arlene Lett; father and mother-in-law Curtis and Gay Winter; sister Linda Hawley and her husband Booger; sister-in-law Janet Winter; brother Rusty Lett, brothers-in-law Michael Winter, and Rick Winter; niece Kim Cantley and her dogs Gracie and Bingo.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, David Winter; son Stacy Winter and his wife Wendy; four grandchildren Cody, Courtney, Georgia and her husband Jeremy, and Brett; five great grandchildren Aiyden, Levi, Wesley, Bohannon, and Raelynn; brothers-in-law Curtis Winter and Arnold Winter; sisters-in-law Wink Fontalbert, Patty Winter and Linda Winter; niece Teresa and her husband Mike Hunt and a host of other family and friends.
Denise donated her body to Marshall University and at her request there will be no services.