MR. DENNIE LEE HOFFMAN, 92 of Eleanor passed away February 28, 2022, at home. Dennie was born at Elkridge, West Virginia on April 29, 1929, to the late Jesse David and Eva Jane Turley Hoffman. Dennie was retired from the US Army after more than 20 years and retired from Monsanto Company, Nitro, West Virginia. During his tenure in the US Army, Dennie served in Korea, Japan, Germany and on the Island of Okinawa with additional duties in Austria, France and the US Military Academy at West Point, NY where he taught Military Communications. Dennie also taught Military Communications at the US Army Southeastern Signal School at Fort Gordon, Georgia. Dennie is also a long-time member of Rock Branch Independent Church. Dennie is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mrs. Helen Walls Hoffman; sons Steven (Kim) Hoffman of Hurricane and Michael (Lisa) Hoffman of Poca; brother James "Brownie" Hoffman of Sun City, FL; sister Crystal Garnett Yates of Poca and grandchildren Jason, Zachary, Mitch and Cassidy. A tribute to the life of Mr. Dennie Lee Hoffman will be 11 a.m. Thursday March 3, at Rock Branch Independent Church with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Rock Branch Independent Church 133 Cross Lanes Drive Nitro, WV 25143. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Hoffman family.