MRS. DIANE LEE HARDING, 73 of Red House went home to be with the Lord on Saturday September 16, 2023.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Harding and parents David and Ruth Simmons.
Diane leaves behind to cherish her memory, her devoted son Chad and wife Billie; three adored granddaughters, Shelbie, Savannah, and Shiloh; three sisters, Pat and husband Warren Faulknier, Dru and husband David Vanatter, and Marsha and husband Steve Gessell; sister-in-law Carolyn and husband Ronald Thomas; adopted sisters Becky and husband Lawrence Haynes and Raymona McDonald.
Diane was born September 6, 1950, in United, W.Va. She grew up with loving Christian parents that taught her the importance of prayer. She was a graduate of East Bank High School. Upon graduating Diane pursued a career in banking at Kanawha Valley Bank. Diane had a kind and bubbly personality, and her customers loved her. She continued in the banking business until 1987, when she was forced to retire from One Valley Bank due to a brain tumor. Diane always treasured the friendships that she developed while working in the banking industry. Throughout the last 36 years Diane has fought courageously. Her faith never wavered, and she never failed to say that God is good.
Diane loved to sing and was known for her dynamic voice. Her voice was truly a gift from the Lord. She could sense the movement of the Holy Spirit and start a song that would change the direction of a church service. People often requested that she sing "How Great Thou Art". She was a dedicated worker in the church. For many years she and her late husband Bob were youth directors, girls group leaders, and church camp directors for Rock Branch Independent Church. Not only did Diane have unwavering faith, but she also will be remembered for the anointing she carried.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Cabell Health and Rehab Center for loving and caring for Diane.
A tribute to the life of Diane will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Rock Branch Independent Church with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, September 22, 2023, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Rock Branch Independent Church 133 Cross Lanes Drive Nitro, WV 25143.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Rock Branch Independent Church 133 Cross Lanes Drive Nitro, WV 25143.