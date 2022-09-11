Dola Mae Stone Sep 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website DOLA MAE STONE 93, of Nitro passed away Friday September 9, 2022.Dola was employed by Fruth Pharmacy for 35 years, retiring at the age of 91.She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Jenny Harris, brothers Othal, Ernest, Basil, Odis, and Walter (Bud) Harris, Sisters Macie McDade, Eva Keogh, Lola Fridley, and Jean Burdette.Dola is survived by her children Steven Stone, Kathy (David) Maggard, brothers Arnie (Judy) Harris, Kenneth (Ginny) Harris, sister Florence Selbe, and a host of family and friends.The family would like to give special thanks to Son Steven, Nephew Larry (Linda) Kilgore, friend and caregiver Cathy Canterbury for their loving care.At her request her services will be private.Online condolences may be left by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.comGatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is assisting the Stone family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jenny Harris Steven Stone Walter Dola Work Poca Gatens-harding Condolence Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Shanda Nichole “Nikki” Kane Cindy L. Edwards Blank Mark Elliott McDaniel Blank Dola Mae Stone Blank Frank Joseph Zitter Jr. Blank Raymond Bobbitt Arnold Guy “Buck” Stephens Elaine Alva Jones Robert Lanham Garland Lee Hayes Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail editorial: September 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts