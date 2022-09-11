Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

DOLA MAE STONE 93, of Nitro passed away Friday September 9, 2022.

Dola was employed by Fruth Pharmacy for 35 years, retiring at the age of 91.

Tags

Recommended for you