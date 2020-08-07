Mr. DONALD DELBERT CRITES, Jr., 66 of Nitro passed away August 5, 2020 in the Hubbard Hospice House West. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Crites family.
