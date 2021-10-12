Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
DONALD E. LARCH, 66, died peacefully at his home in Poca surrounded and comforted by his family.
Donald grew up in Ellamore, WV where he graduated from Coalton High School. He and his wife Debbie were married for 40 years. Don served in the US Army 4th and 54th Infantry and achieved the rank E6 Staff Sergeant. He retired from ACNS as a supervisor.
Donald is preceded in death by his mother Virginia May Williams, father Carol Larch, sister Tammy Kay Miller and uncle Donald Wires. He is survived by his wife Debbie; father-in-law Sonny McGill, who provided so much support for Don; brothers: Robbie Williams of Buckhannon , Dale Williams of Ellamore, Mike Larch of Ohio; sisters: Monica Nicholson and Mary Chapman both of Ripley; his children: Phyllis Harper (Scott), Heather Hastings (Mike), Chris Larch and Gina Basham. His Grandchildren Desiree (William), Anthony (Brooke), Austin, Taylor, Josh, Lachrshia(Steven), Shawn, Jordan, Madison, Matthew, Keigan, Gage, and Aiden; Great Grandchildren: Bam, Sophia, Isaac, Kai, Nova, Primrose, and Emberlynn; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Donald Larch will be greatly missed and never forgotten. A memorial will be held at a later date. All donations can be sent to @Donaldlarch109 on Venmo to help cover any cost for the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Larch family.