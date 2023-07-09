Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
DONALD L. JOHNSON of Liberty, West Virginia, died on July 7, 2023, following a long illness.
Donald, age 86, was born in Zela, West Virginia, and lived most of his life in West Virginia.
A graduate of Clifton Forge High School, Donald served in the United States Air Force from 1954 through 1962. After completing his military service, he worked his entire career as a machinist. He was employed by Mack Trucks, FMC, Volkswagen, and Mayflower and Union Stamping & Assembly in South Charleston.
Donald was a founding member of the Community Tabernacle at Liberty. He served the congregation in many ways, including many years as a deacon, trustee, and Bible study leader.
He was a lifelong member of the Lion's Club.
Donald is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Johnson, his sons Jennings Johnson and Phillip Johnson (Terri), his daughter Tammy Owen (Ky), his grandchildren Tiffany Peters (Eric), Tabatha Johnson, Bodie Johnson (Chelse), Kelsey Johnson, Grady Johnson, and Aaron Owen (Brittany), his great grandchildren Aubrey Peters, Easton Peters, and Sterling Abshire, his brothers and sisters Ron Johnson (Lela), Jimmy Johnson (Dreama), LouAnn Summers (Roy), Linda Scarborough (Joe), and sisters-in-law Kitty Fizer and Susie Petry. He is also survived by many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Dixie Johnson, a sister, Sharon Ashby, brother-in-law Darrell Ashby, nephew Steve Johnson, and father-in-law and mother-in-law James Earl Mooney and Violet Anna Mooney.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Donald L. Johnson will be 2 p.m., Wednesday July 12, 2023, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Berkhouse officiating. Burial will follow in Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty with military honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.