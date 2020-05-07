Dorsel D. Lovejoy

DORSEL D. LOVEJOY, 79, of Nitro passed away Wednesday May 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. A tribute to the life of Dorsel will be 1 p.m. Sunday May 10, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens in Red House. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Lovejoy family.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Thursday, May 7, 2020

Adams, Alice - 1 p.m., Alice’s Residence, Big Trace Fork of Harts.

Antal, Sally - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Brooks, Blake - 2:45 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Conley, Homer - 1 p.m., Elana, aka Zion Hill, Cemetery, Newton.

Hampton, Keith - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Hanshaw, Sylvia - 2 p.m., Massey Cemetery, Winifrede.

Rayburn, Marty - 11 a.m., Keefer Family Farm, Leon.

Smith, Norma G. - 1 p.m., Roy I. Smith Family Cemetery, Walton.

Tolliver, Richard D. "Rick" - 2 p.m., Moores Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.

Walls, Carolyn - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.

Woodyard, David - 1 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens.