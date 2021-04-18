DOUGLAS ARTHUR ADKISON, 3 Months Old of Buffalo went to be with Jesus on April 13, 2021.
Douglas is preceded in death by his great grandmother Sara Elizabeth Withrow.
He is survived by his parents John Ellsworth and Cassandra Adkison; sister Lillyaunna Adkison; grandparents Tina Marie Adkison, John Ellsworth Adkison, Jr., James Richard Sanders and Tanya Dawn Sanders; great grandparents George Arthur Withrow, Jr. and Bernice Ann Casto and four aunts Isabelle Hope Cummings, Brittney Sanders, Anita Scott and Brianna Adkison.
A tribute to the life of Douglas will be 2 p.m., Monday April 19, 2021 with Pastor Melissa Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday.
