Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

DREMA HILL, 65, of Riverview passed away August 27, 2020. Service will be 6 p.m.,Wednesday, September 2 at New Hope Baptist Church in Teays Valley. To view the full obituary please visit www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Hill family.