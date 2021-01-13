Thank you for Reading.

MR. DWIGHT DAYMOND ESTEP, 53 of Poca passed away January 10, 2021.

Dwight is the son of the late Pastor Daymond and Shirley Estep. He is a graduate of Poca High

School and he is also preceded in death by his brother David.

He is survived by his four children Heather Wise, Hannah Estep, David Estep and Garrett Estep

all of Poca; sisters Nancy Toler of Holden Beach and Tina Estep of Poca; grandchildren Carter

Thayer, Jackson Earley and Elaina Earley and a host of nieces and nephews.

A tribute to the life of Mr. Dwight Estep will be 3 p.m., Wednesday January 13, 2021 at Haven

of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. Those unable to attend the service

can watch via Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in the memory

gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Estep family.