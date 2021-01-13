MR. DWIGHT DAYMOND ESTEP, 53 of Poca passed away January 10, 2021.
Dwight is the son of the late Pastor Daymond and Shirley Estep. He is a graduate of Poca High
School and he is also preceded in death by his brother David.
He is survived by his four children Heather Wise, Hannah Estep, David Estep and Garrett Estep
all of Poca; sisters Nancy Toler of Holden Beach and Tina Estep of Poca; grandchildren Carter
Thayer, Jackson Earley and Elaina Earley and a host of nieces and nephews.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Dwight Estep will be 3 p.m., Wednesday January 13, 2021 at Haven
of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. Those unable to attend the service
can watch via Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in the memory
gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Estep family.