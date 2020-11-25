Earl Edwin Pauley

MR. EARL EDWIN "BUTCH" PAULEY, 74 of Poca passed away November 23, 2020 at home.
Butch was a former owner/operator of Pauley's Taxi and Nitro/Putnam Taxi and a former employee of Putnam County Schools. He is a Navy Veteran and attended Painter Bethel Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Mariam Pauley; daughter Sharon Young and brother Gene Pauley.
Butch is survived by his wife Judy Pauley; children Trish (Mark) Holstein, Donna Goodwin, Teresa (Keith) Cochran, Kellie Pauley and Kimmy Pauley; step-son Mike (Melva) Cochran; 17 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild and survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Earl "Butch" Pauley will be 6 p.m., Saturday November 28, 2020 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Pauley family.