Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

MR. EARLY LESTER "HUBCAP" JEFFRIES, JR., 78 of Nitro passed away January 19, 2021 at home. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Jeffries family.