MR. EARLY LESTER "HUBCAP" JEFFRIES, JR., 78 of Nitro passed away January 19, 2021 at home. He was born August 31, 1942 to the late Early Lester Jeffries, Sr. and Nancy Frances Jeffries. He is also preceded in death by his brother Henry Leroy Jeffries and sister Frances Jewell Armstead.
He is survived by his brother Jerry O. Jeffries and his friend Fran of Poca, sister Josephine Faye Deal and husband Danny of Poca, sister Sharon Chaney of Huntington and sister Wanda Steorts and husband Rod of Sutton. Early has several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. At this time there will be no services and Early will be buried in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a donation to help with expenses on the Tribute Fund Page of Early's obituary by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Jeffries family.