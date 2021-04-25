MR. EDDIE RANDALL HIGGINBOTHAM, 58 of Poca passed away April 15, 2021.
Eddie was a truck driver.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joeva Higginbotham and Robert Higginbotham and stepmother Phyllis Higginbotham.
He is survived by his wife Marcia Higginbotham; children Johnathan Shane Higginbotham and Christina Dawn Higginbotham; step-sons Tylor Douglas Miller and Camyren Sky Miller; sisters Sharon Willard Duncan, Rebecca Jane Daniels and Lorri Reed; brothers Michael Ray Higginbotham and Kenneth Allen Higginbotham and a host of grandchildren.
A tribute to the life of Eddie will be Saturday May 8, 2021 from 2 to 6 pm at Ridenour Lake Gazebo.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Higginbotham family.