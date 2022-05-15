Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
ELIZABETH ANN CLINE ARTHUR, 80, of Coin, IA, formerly of Liberty, WV, passed away Friday, May 6th, 2022, following a long illness. She was born September 10th, 1941, to the late Walter and Eva (Hackett) Cline. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Jerry Arthur, daughter Kimberly Arthur; daughter Jodi O'Neil; sister Mary Cline; brother Jimmy Cline.
Elizabeth is survived by her longtime caregiver's daughter Amie (Danny) Johnson of Coin; grandson Jacob (Bryce Wilkes) Holmes of Coin. She is also survived by brother David (Penny) Cline of Henderson, NV; stepson Terry (Angela) Arthur of Liberty, WV; stepson Ronny (Rhonda) Arthur of Clayton, NC; stepson Micheal Arthur of TN; step grandson Alex Arthur of WV; step grandson Vance Arthur of TN; special niece Dawn (Brian) Engberg of Henderson, NV many other family members that will miss her dearly.
Special friends Jane Smith of Liberty; Carol Holmes of Eleanor, WV; Shelly Mellencamp of Clarinda, IA and Suzanne Smith of Clarinda.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home with Pastor James Legg and Frank Allen, Jr. officiating, with visitation beginning 2 hours before at 5 p.m. Burial will be in Schowen Cemetery, Bancroft, WV.