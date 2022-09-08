Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
MRS. ELIZABETH HENSLEY, 77 of St. Albans was born June 11, 1945, to Dewey and Rosalea Adkins Goode in St. Albans, WV. She passed away on September 6, 2022.
She married Billy Hensley in Kanawha County in 1964.
Elizabeth leaves behind 11 children that will miss her. Surviving daughters are Robin Smoot (Joe), Jenny Stapleton (Roy) both of Huntington, Mary Kidd (Stacy) of Alum Creek, Charlotte Hale (John), Katie Parsons (Joey) both of St. Albans, Susan Deans (Mark) of Marmet and Chrystal Payton (Roy) of Poca; sons are Billy, David, Bobby, and Stephen Hensley (Liz McCallister) all of St. Albans and special friend Brenda Williams of Cross Lanes. Elizabeth leaves behind 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Billy Hensley of 33 years, her parents and granddaughter Sherry Pauley.
A tribute to the life of Elizabeth will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Summit Church, 216 Alameda Street St. Albans, WV 25177 with Pastor Stephen Neese officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Hensley family.