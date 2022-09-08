Thank you for Reading.

Elizabeth Hensley
MRS. ELIZABETH HENSLEY, 77 of St. Albans was born June 11, 1945, to Dewey and Rosalea Adkins Goode in St. Albans, WV. She passed away on September 6, 2022.

She married Billy Hensley in Kanawha County in 1964.

