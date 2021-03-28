Ella L. Lanham

ELLA L. ROBERTS LANHAM, 84, of Sarasota, FL went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 22, 2021.
She was born in St. Albans, WV to the late John Edward and Ella Gertrude Campbell Roberts.
Ella was a graduate of St. Albans High School and Charleston Business College. She was very active in Green Valley Church of God, WCG and enjoyed camp meetings and ladies' conventions. Ella became a Christian early in life. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend, always sharing her smile. The times she most enjoyed were doting on Ray and her girls, sending cards to shut-ins, and cooking large, delicious meals for family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, C. Ray Lanham of 54 years, her siblings Virgil, Kenneth, Clifford, Alberta Wease, Arvilla Loomis and Arbutus Schaefer.
Ella is survived by her daughters, Deborah Sanger (John) of Ft. Myers, FL and Tara Green (David) of Sarasota, FL; her dear grandchildren Adam Sanger (Lynn) of Dunbar, Benjamin Sanger (Samantha) of Peoria, AZ and Brandon Green of Sarasota, FL; her sweet great grandchildren Devin, Olivia, Calihan and Astella; her brother-in-law Xavier Schaefer; her son like nephew Alan Schaefer (Mary Ann); her beloved niece Ramona Wease Rovito and her dear former son-in-law Jack Sanger. Ella is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private service with Rev. Mitchell Burch officiating and special music by her grandson, Brandon Green at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home in Poca. There will be no public visitation due to Covid-19. Please know this was a difficult decision for our family to make.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Ella's name to Green Valley Church of God, 518 Green Valley Dr., St. Albans, WV 25177.
Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Lanham family.