Elma L. Hornish

MRS. ELMA LEE DEAL HORNISH, 81, of Poca went home to be with the Lord on February 16, 2022. Elma was the founder of the Heavenly Echo's Group, serving God's ministry for over 30 years. She was a member of Lett Creek Community Church and a homemaker and caregiver. She is a retired school bus driver for Putnam County Schools, former manager of Gino's in Nitro and former cashier at Poca Supermarket.
She is preceded in death by her first husband William Rowley, second husband Gary Hornish; daughter Angel Hornish; mother Esta Stewart; stepfather Denver Stewart and father Willard Deal.
She is survived by her three children Jesse W. and his wife Patricia Rowley of Nitro, Debra E. and her husband Sam Eads of Sissonville and Mica and his wife Samantha Sneed; sister Wanda Deal of Nitro; eight grandchildren Nash Rowley, Jesse T. Beckner, Jesse L. Rowley, Emma Rowley, Debra L. Taylor, Jessica Harrison, Jennifer Taylor and Kayln Fisher and seven great grandchildren.
The family would like to say a thank you to special friends Linda Parker and Freddie Witt.
A tribute to the life of Elma will be 2 p.m. Saturday February 19, 2022 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.