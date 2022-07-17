Elmer Allen Hartwell Jul 17, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website ELMER ALLEN HARTWELL, 42 of Cross Lanes, formerly of St. Albans, passed away July 12, 2022, in Thomas Memorial Hospital.A tribute to the life of Elmer will be 11 a.m. Monday July 25, 2022, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Hartwell family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Allen Hartwell Funeral Home Gatens-harding Condolence Chapel Tribute Thomas Memorial Hospital Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Sandra “Sandy” Suze Mayfield Blank Randolph Woodford Myers Blank Elmer Allen Hartwell Blank Darlene Starkey Blank Daniel Rush Sheets Nancy (Smith) Jewell Blank Nancy Smith Jewell Rosa Cole Thomas Arnold Cutlip Blank Michael Handley Doss Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders