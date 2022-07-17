Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

ELMER ALLEN HARTWELL, 42 of Cross Lanes, formerly of St. Albans, passed away July 12, 2022, in Thomas Memorial Hospital.

A tribute to the life of Elmer will be 11 a.m. Monday July 25, 2022, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Hartwell family.

Tags

Recommended for you