Mr. ELMER "DALE" NULL, 82 of Hurricane, WV died Wednesday July 22, 2020 at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital.
Dale retired from Appalachian Power Plant. He is the son of the late Elmer and Hazel Null. He is survived by his wife Dorothy; son Nicholas Henson of Hurricane; niece Breanna Henson; nephew Nicolas Henson of Poca and two sisters Lorene Asbury of Nitro and Janet Arthur of Charleston.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Elmer "Dale" Null will be 2:00 PM Monday July 27, 2020 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in the memory gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Null family.