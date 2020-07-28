Mr. ELTON RAY LANDERS, United States Air Force Veteran, 70 of Bancroft went home to be with his loved ones on July 24,2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Genevieve Landers, brother Paul Ray Landers, Jr. and sister Joyce Ann Landers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mrs. Patricia Landers; son Joshua (Wendy) Landers of Alaska; daughter Erika (Tim) Lovejoy of Eleanor; sister Belinda (Dave) Ludvigson of Wisconsin and grandchildren Cody, Chase, Colton, Zachery and Corbyn.
Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend. Everyone who knew him knew his grandchildren were his pride and joy. The love he had for his family and friends is beyond words. He will be deeply missed.
A tribute to the life of Ray will be 7 p.m. Thursday July 30, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. Entombment will follow in the memory gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Landers family.