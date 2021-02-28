EMILY CAROL HAMMONDS, 31 of Sissonville went to her eternal rest on February 25, 2021. She is preceded in death by her daddy, Ronnie Carroll Hammonds and maternal grandparents, Adron and Virginia McClanahan. Emily is survived by her three children, Grayson and Hollie Quesenberry and Easton Hammonds; mother Tina Lockhart; brothers Evan and Eric Hammonds and paternal grandparents Olen and Lola Hammonds.
Although her life here on earth was troubled, she was loved and we pray that she is finally at peace. At this time there will be no services.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Hammonds family.