MR. ERIC MITCHELL DAVIS, 33, of Poca, WV passed away March 31, 2022, from injuries due to a car accident.
Eric was born on November 11, 1988, in Charleston, WV and is a 2007 graduate of Poca High School. Eric was a concrete tester and finisher for KWest Group out of Columbus, OH and loved his job dearly.
Throughout some of Eric's life he had struggled through some tough battles, but almost a year ago Eric pulled through for his little boy, Noah, and found the Lord. Eric then got his dream job at KWest Group and became very content with this new chapter in his life. Anyone who knew Eric knows that he was a very goofy man. He was always making his friends and family laugh. Eric was also very loveable sweet and caring most of the time, LOL. He is very loved and will be missed by many.
He is preceded in death by is father Robert Davis and grandmother Joyce Smith.
Eric is survived by his son Noah Davis; mother Robin Davis; grandfather Gary Smith, Sr.; brother Willie Davis; sister Kayla Hickman; uncle Gary Smith, Jr.; aunts Kimberly Smith and Nikie Rider and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
The obituary was written by his girl, Jaedyn Rider.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations for Noah's education expenses. To donate you can send a check made payable to Noah Davis C Peoples Federal Credit Union, 419 First Ave. S. Nitro, WV 25143.
A tribute to the life of Eric will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bron Walker officiating. Burial will be Thursday at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
