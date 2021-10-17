Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
ERIC SHAWN CARUTHERS, 47 of Hometown, WV, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 15,2021 after a long illness.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl V. Bordenet, Jr. and Effie M. Bordenet of Hometown, WV and Curtis R. Caruthers and Louise B. Caruthers of Cross Lanes, WV.
Eric is survived by his parents Claudia and George (JR) Withrow, Jr. of Hometown, WV and Paul G. Caruthers of Cross Lanes, W, sister April D. (Brian) Withrow of Salt Lake City, UT, brother Mat (Chrissy) Withrow of Charleston, WV, children Nicholas G. (Taylor) Caruthers of Belle, WV, Shawn D. Caruthers (Bryana Delgado) of Horizon City, TX; Jessalyn H. Caruthers of Salt Lake City, UT, grandchildren Logan, Aelias and Alexandria Caruthers of Belle, WV and a host of family and friends.
Memorial services will be held Monday, October 18, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home in Poca, WV. Visitation is from 12 Noon to 1 p.m., funeral directly after visitation. Burial immediately after funeral will be at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston, WV. Services by Pastor Sam Pierson Jr.
We would like to give a special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and health care providers at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital that gave Eric great care and went above and beyond the call of duty.
In-lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Grace Church of the Nazarene, 499 2nd Ave. South Charleston WV 25303 in Erics memory.