ERIN DANIELLE BURGESS, 28 of Charleston passed away May 26, 2021. Erin is a Anesthesia Tech for CAMC Memorial Division and a graduate of South Charleston High School.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents Commodore and Erma Burgess and George Stephenson.
She is survived by her father Rickie Burgess; mother Kathy Stephenson(Eddie Queen); grandmother Joann Stephenson; sister Samantha White; long-time friend Nathan Hietala; beloved cat Kitty and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A tribute to the life of Erin will be 2 p.m., Saturday May 29, 2021 at the Church of God of Prophecy 4916 Venable Ave. Charleston WV 25304.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Burgess family.