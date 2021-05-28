Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

ERIN DANIELLE BURGESS, 28 of Charleston passed away May 26, 2021. Erin is a Anesthesia Tech for CAMC Memorial Division and a graduate of South Charleston High School.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Commodore and Erma Burgess and George Stephenson.

She is survived by her father Rickie Burgess; mother Kathy Stephenson(Eddie Queen); grandmother Joann Stephenson; sister Samantha White; long-time friend Nathan Hietala; beloved cat Kitty and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A tribute to the life of Erin will be 2 p.m., Saturday May 29, 2021 at the Church of God of Prophecy 4916 Venable Ave. Charleston WV 25304.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Burgess family.

Tags

Recommended for you