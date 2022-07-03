Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
EUGENE ALDON WORKMAN, 84 of Buffalo passed away July 1, 2022, at home.
He was born January 5, 1938, to the late Oden and Nellie Workman of Buffalo.
Gene worked his entire life in the gas industry, retiring from Eastern American Energy, formerly known as Quinco Petroleum, Devon Energy and Commonwealth Gas. He loved being a farmer. Every year he looked forward to the Putnam County Fair and seeing his grandbabies show their animals. He loved his family and was very proud of all his grandbabies.
He is preceded in death by his sons David E. Workman and Ricky D. Workman both of Buffalo; son-in-law Tom Vaughan of Red House; brother Randall Workman of Buffalo and sister Gilda Badgley of Dunbar.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mrs. Barbara F. Workman; daughter Patty (Skip Brewer) Vaughan of Red House; son Donnie Workman of Buffalo; grandbabies Jennifer Vaughan of Poca; Tommy Lee Vaughan of Red House and Josie Workman of Teays Valley and furbabies Nibbles and Junior.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Gene Workman will be 2 p.m. Wednesday July 6, 2022 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Scott Casto and Woody Willard officiating.
Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Putnam County Fair or Putnam Animal Shelter.