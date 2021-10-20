Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
EVERETTE R. "BUDDY" RANDOLPH, 84, of Red House, WV passed from a short illness on Oct. 18, 2021.
Buddy worked his earlier years for FMC, Avtex and Unit Rig of Nitro. He later took heating and refrigeration classes and went on to work for Kryzak and Son until he retired to enjoy woodworking, camping and spending time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Orville and Cynthia Randolph and his brother Gene. Buddy is also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mrs. Wanda M. Randolph; daughter Debbie Snyder; granddaughter April Snyder and grandsons Cameron Wolfe and Austin Randolph.
He is survived by his brothers Stanley Randolph of Buffalo and Charles Randolph of Archbald, OH; sons Rick (Ruby) Randolph and Jerry (Angie) Randolph; daughters Darlina (John) Bowen and Jeanie (Jason) Wolfe; son-in-law O.B. Snyder; grandchildren Greggy Randolph, Jerry Randolph Jr., Bobby Randolph, Sierra Wolfe, Gracie Randolph, Tyler Wolfe, Tristin Wolfe and Courtland "George" Wolfe; 10 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members. He is also survived by his fianc ' of 6 years, Deanna Pitchford.
We will all miss him dearly.
A tribute to the life of Buddy will be 1 p.m., Friday October 22, 2021, at New Antioch Cemetery with Pastor Woody Willard officiating.