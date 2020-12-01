FIRST LADY DEE KARNES, 79 of Nitro passed away November 27, 2020. Dee was a former employee of Dunbar Bank and retired from Dunbar Middle School. She is the daughter of the late James and Martha Stanley. She is also preceded in death by her husband Mayor Donald Karnes and brother Tommy Stanley.
She is survived by her children Pam (Harold) Cook, Kelly (Cindy) Karnes, Marie (Shane) McFadden and Jim Karnes; sister Linda Jo (Paul) Hartling and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Joint service with her husband will be 2 p.m., Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with David Beer officiating.
Burial will follow in the memory gardens. The family requests no flowers please.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Karnes family.