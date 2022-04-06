Frances Ellen Martin Ford Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website FRANCES ELLEN "SNOOKIE" MARTIN FORD, 74 of Charleston passed away April 1, 2022, in CAMC Hospice.Frances was a CNA for most of her adult life and loved her fur-babies.She is preceded in death by her parents Francis and Louise Martin and brothers Allen Reed and J. Richard "Rick" Martin.She is survived by her sisters Dolores Martin (Ken) and Wanda Martin Hall Graham and Frances companion Ronald Withrow.A family reunion emorial service will be held this summer.In lieu of flowers you can send a donation to the Kanawha County Animal Shelter, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Ford family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Martin Ford Frances Ellen Charleston J. Richard "rick" Martin Francis Dolores Martin Allen Reed Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kenneth Edward Plants Frances Ellen Martin Ford Alphonso Lee Erby Blank Jesse Lee Hayes Fenton Randolph Collins Blank Scott "Voodoo" Cameron Eric Mitchell Davis Norman L. Bowman Blank Vernon Ray Jackson Blank James Burton Shirkey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter Never Give Up Fitness builds bodies, confidence in South Charleston KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events