FRANCES ELLEN "SNOOKIE" MARTIN FORD, 74 of Charleston passed away April 1, 2022, in CAMC Hospice.

Frances was a CNA for most of her adult life and loved her fur-babies.

She is preceded in death by her parents Francis and Louise Martin and brothers Allen Reed and J. Richard "Rick" Martin.

She is survived by her sisters Dolores Martin (Ken) and Wanda Martin Hall Graham and Frances companion Ronald Withrow.

A family reunion emorial service will be held this summer.

In lieu of flowers you can send a donation to the Kanawha County Animal Shelter, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Ford family.

