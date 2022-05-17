Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
MR. FRANK D. DISNEY, 87, of Nitro passed away May 13, 2022, peacefully at home.
Frank was a graduate of Barbourville High School in KY. He retired from Dawson Bridge Co. after 40 years. He was a longtime member of Rivers Edge Campground, where he loved spending time with friends there. Frank spent many years at the Nitro Ball fields coaching and referring. Also, Frank was a lifetime fan of the KY Wildcats.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mae and Walter, 6 sisters and 4 brothers. Also, his beloved daughter Sheila.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Jean Disney, his daughter Sherri Disney (Nathan), granddaughter Tiffinee Morris (Brandon), grandson Taylor Sergent (Jessica) and Emily Kiser, granddaughter and like a grandson to him Anthony Goff (Sara), 4 great grandchildren Carter, Jackson, Quade and Kenzie and son-in-law Aaron Wolfe.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Frank Disney will be 6 p.m. Monday May 16, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Scott Phipps and Jimmy Disney officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Disney family.