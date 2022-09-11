Frank Joseph Zitter Jr. Sep 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website MR. FRANK JOSEPH ZITTER, JR., 57 of Tornado passed away September 1, 2022.Frank was a truck driver and enjoyed the outdoors. He is survived by his siblings Darla Hershberger and James Trump.At his request there will be no services.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Zitter family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Frank Joseph Zitter Jr. Darla Hershberger Sibling Tornado Condolence James Trump Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Shanda Nichole “Nikki” Kane Cindy L. Edwards Blank Mark Elliott McDaniel Blank Dola Mae Stone Blank Frank Joseph Zitter Jr. Blank Raymond Bobbitt Arnold Guy “Buck” Stephens Elaine Alva Jones Robert Lanham Garland Lee Hayes Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail editorial: September 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts