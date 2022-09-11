Thank you for Reading.

MR. FRANK JOSEPH ZITTER, JR., 57 of Tornado passed away September 1, 2022.

Frank was a truck driver and enjoyed the outdoors. He is survived by his siblings Darla Hershberger and James Trump.

