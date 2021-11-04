Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
FRANKLIN DELANO NEARY, 84, of Bills Creek Road, Winfield, WV died Tuesday November 2, 2021 at Eldercare of Ripley, WV after a long illness.
Frank was a 1955 graduate of Winfield High School. He served in the army as a mechanic from 1956-1958. He owned Neary Development Corporation. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. Frank loved Winfield and especially his lifelong home on Bills Creek Road.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Patti, parents, Jim and Annie Neary, brothers, James "Doc", Robert, and Lawrence. Sister, Mary Ellen Sturgis, niece, Kim Scarpa and nephews, Christopher Maddox and Justin Wygal. Sister-in-Law Barbara (Tom) Miller and brother-in-law Jim Wygal.
Frank is survived by daughter Olevia Neary of Winfield, daughter Renee Wheeler (Mike) of Lavalette, granddaughters Jessica Wheeler of Las Vegas, NV, Jennifer Pridemore (Justin) great granddaughter Elyse; sister Doris (Wayne) Maddox of Teays Valley, WV sisters-in-law Debbie Bridgette (Ed) of Kentucky; Patti K. Wygal of Poca; many treasured nieces and nephews.
A special note of gratitude for the nurses and caregivers at Eldercare for giving Dad their love, patience and time in the last years of his life. A thank you to his nephew Jay Wygal, who gave Frank more time and help in his final years than a friend or uncle could have ever asked someone to do.
A tribute to the life of Frank will be 1 p.m., Saturday November 6, 2021, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dave McCormick officiating. Burial will follow at Judson Baptist Cemetery on Bills Creek Road where Frank will finally be home again. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.