Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

GARRY B LEGG, SR, 66 of Winfield passed away February 10, 2023. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Poca is serving the family.

Tags

Recommended for you