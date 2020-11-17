MR. GARY ALLEN PARSONS, SR., 62 of Poca passed away November 13, 2020. Gary was retired from LiUNA Local # 1353; member of the Kanawha River Catfish Club and a graduate of Buffalo High School.
He is preceded in death by his son Eric Parsons; parents Ray Ceneth Parsons and Margie Magaleine Blevins Parsons and two brothers Tom and Jim Parsons. Gary is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mrs. Jeanne Parsons; children Gary Allen Parsons, Jr., Amber Campbell and Travis Wade (Brittany) Parsons; siblings Libby Hill, Mike Parsons, Tammy Tucker, Ann Bowling, Carol Hodges and Greg Parsons and grandchildren Dakota, Hunter, Aiden, Wyatt, Heath, Tinley and Kaylee.
A tribute to the life of Gary will be 7 pm Tuesday November 17, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Please note that masks are required. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Parsons family.