GARY THOMAS ARTHUR, 83 of Bancroft went home to be with the Lord on February 9, 2021. Gary was a faithful member and deacon at the Nitro Church of Christ and retired from Tri-State Roofing. He was the Past President of Local # 185, member of Building Trade and West Virginia AFL-CIO.
Gary is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Mrs. Helen Marie Arthur and his parents Herman Arthur, Sr. and Bessie Bailey Arthur.
He is survived by his three daughters Kimberly (Allen) Holder of Alum Creek, Vicki (Whitney) Hess of Hurricane and Patricia Arthur of Bancroft; five grandchildren Samuel A. Holder, Willow J. Hess, Bella Arthur, Amanda Holder and Xander R. Hess; brothers Danny Arthur, Sr. and Darrell "Peachie" Arthur and a host of other family and friends.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Gary Arthur will be 1 p.m., Saturday February 13, 2021 at the Nitro Church of Christ with Andy Shamblin officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Those unable to attend may view the service live on the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook Page.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Nitro Church of Christ.
