GARY PAUL BLIZZARD, 74, passed away July 31,2020 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born in Cumberland, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Max Blizzard & Betty Jane (Layton) Blizzard.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of fifty-one years, Marilyn Wyer Blizzard, Son Gary Paul Blizzard II and wife Heather Anne Blizzard of Bridgeport, Granddaughter Jessica LeeAnne Blizzard of Bridgeport , Niece Amanda Smith and husband Jeremy Smith, great -niece Karleigh Smith and great-nephew Eli Smith, all of Angier, NC and his sister Elizabeth Ann (Blizzard) Bowles and husband David, niece Hannah and nephews David and Andrew Bowles, all of Savannah, GA.
After growing up in Morgantown and Charleston, WV, Gary graduated from Charleston High School and attended Concord College. He then went on to work for the State of West Virginia with Air Pollution Control Commission. He worked twenty-five plus years for Sears & Roebuck, working in various departments including carpet & home improvement sales. He was a salesman for several other companies in the Kanawha Valley before ultimately opening his own home improvement business. He also delivered newspapers from when he was a young boy until he retired several years ago.
Gary was a devoted and loving husband, father, uncle and friend to everyone. He wanted everyone to always be happy and would do anything to help someone. What he truly enjoyed the most was the apple of his eye, his granddaughter Jessica, whether it was watching one of her school shows, a swim meet, or just sitting on his lap eating their favorite ice cream cone. He enjoyed spending time back in Bayard ,WV playing cards & going to picnics with his side of the family. He was a diehard WVU fan and enjoyed golfing and bowling. He could make you just about anything out of his woodworking shop. He loved to work on all of his vehicles, especially his trucks.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 5th from 11am to 12pm. Funeral service will be at 12:00pm Wednesday at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home in Poca, WV. Burial will follow services at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardnes, Red House, WV.
The family would like to thank everyone at Grafton City Hospital, United Hospital Center, Taylor County EMS, Anmoore EMS, Fresenius Kidney Care Grafton, Amedisys Hospice Nurses & Home Health Aides for care and compassion given to him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Grafton City Hospital Ladies Auxiliary 1 Hospital Plaza Grafton,WV 26354 C/O Suzanne Damon
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
