Mr. GENE JUNIOR COOK, 47 of St. Albans passed away June 3, 2021 at home. Gene attended Poca High School and is a former employee of Hometown Tire.
He is preceded in death by his mother Betty Lett Cook. He is survived by his father Roy Gene and his wife Margaret Cook; brother Charles Ray Cook and sister Maggie Vance. At his request there will be no services.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Cook family.