MR. GEORGE LEON ATKINS, 97 of Scott Depot passed away July 13, 2021. George was born in Foster, WV on August 26, 1923, to the late George Lee Atkins and Sara Blanche Ballard Atkins.
He was center for the Scott Skyhawks in the 1943 WV State High School quarter finalists. He served in the U.S. Army Veteran during European Theater of WWII from 1943-1946 and a graduate of Bowling Green University School of Business. He is a former employee of Goodrich Gulf Rubber Plant and retired from Monsanto Chemical. He was Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 14 in Nitro, WV; former Nitro Little League Football Coach and former Nitro City Councilman 3rd Ward for 12 years. George loved to bowl, hunt, fish, and golf.
George is preceded in death by his parents; wife Dorothy Allene Shrader Atkins; siblings Frank Atkins, Jess Atkins, Lydia Easter, Dorothy Atkins, Oma Chase, Betty Louden, Reva Atkins, Helen Atkins and Iris Atkins and grandson Joshua.
He is survived by his sons Daniel Shrader Atkins (Diana) and George Edward Atkins (Greta); grandchildren Sarah, Aaron, Rachel, Mark, Mary and Amber; great grandchildren Jayci, Faye, Lily, Logan, Gavin, Harper, Samantha, Claire, Haley and Lily and a host of nieces and nephews.
A tribute to the life of Mr. George Leon Atkins will be held 2 p.m., on Friday July 16, 2021 at Gateway Christian Church 422 B Street St. Albans, WV with Pastor Dave Stauffer officiating.
Those unable to attend the service may view the service live by visiting Gateway Christian Church YouTube page. https://youtu.be/WLFioh0COW4
This is the hyperlink. You can text that link to family members or post it on your Facebook. It's a private link, so this link is the only way to access it. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House, WV.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Atkins family.