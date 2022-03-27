GEORGE VINCEN SKIDMORE 94 of Poca, West Virginia departed from this life on March 26, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, West Virginia. George was born in Poca, West Virginia on October 22, 1927. His parents were Harry Ross Skidmore and Ruth Lanham Skidmore. George was a direct descendant of Andrew Skidmore, a frontiersman who fought in the Battle of Point Pleasant on October 10, 1774.The battle is also known as the first battle of the American Revolution.
George was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Viola Louise Skidmore, plus his siblings; brother Carl Skidmore, sisters Eva Hissom, Hazel Skidmore, Ann Moore, Maxine Woodall, and Betty Kilgore. He is survived by his sisters Emogene Tomlin and Nancy Lanham (Wayne). George is also survived by sisters-in-law Juanita Hanna, Ethel Hanna, and brother-in-law Jack Woodall.
His surviving children are George R. Skidmore (Linda) of Poca, West Virginia; Alice R. Skidmore Bice (David) of Poca, West Virginia; and James C. Skidmore (Pamela) of Poca, West Virginia. George took great joy in all of his 27 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
George R.'s family includes: daughter Harlena Ruth Akers; Donna Jane "Dia" Akers and her son, Dustin Whitman; and grandchildren, Sydnie Skidmore, her son, Alexander, and Sydnie's brother, Hunter Skidmore.
Alice's children include Penny, Cheryl, Daniel (Jessica Hodgson), Jeffrey (Roberta), and Richard (Sandra Sim). Penny has daughter, Elaine McCune (P.J.) and grandson Jordan Wyatt. Daniel has three children, Zachary (Alex Olsen), Sophie and Raney. Jeffrey has two children, Josiah and Caleb. Josiah's sons are Julian and Riley.
James and Pamela have one son, Benjamin Skidmore (Nashena). Their children are Landon Malaki Coleman, Benjamin Wyatt Skidmore, and Kiahna Rose Skidmore.
George graduated from Poca High School in 1946 and lived his entire life on Poca River, except when he and Louise were first married and they lived in Dunbar while he worked at Fletcher Enamel. He was employed at Monsanto where he was known as "Poca River" for 35 years before retiring at age 55.
For many years George led the Boy Scout Troop 162 in Poca taking them camping and teaching them about nature and other skills. George never met a stranger and had many friends no matter wherever he was. When the family house burned down on Good Friday, April 7, 1967, the whole community jumped in to help rebuild the home where he and Louise lived until their deaths.
While his children were in school, George was involved with their extra-curricular activities, including carrying the equipment for the football teams to the away games.
George attended Baber-Agee Church in Rocky Fork and more recently attended Community Chapel Church in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. He had been a member of the Good Samaritan Sunday School Class there. He read his Bible daily and always gave thanks for his food. His Christianity showed through his actions outside the church where he helped friends, neighbors, and those in need. An example of the latter was one time when George and Louise were on vacation they had a telephone call telling them someone from church was ill. They cancelled the rest of their vacation and returned home to attend their sick friend.
George loved to show people Louise's "travel books". These were books that Louise put together about trips she and George were able to take later in life. While traveling, she meticulously wrote down the time and places of everything that happened every day. When they returned home, they would take a four-inch, three-holed binder and match her notes to her photographs and postcards. George never hesitated to pull out her binders replete with Amtrak travels, airplane, and automobile trips.
He and Louise loved to go to the gospel sings at Mt. Nebo, West Virginia where they had many friends and even attended the National Quartet Convention when it was in Louisville, KY.
George and Louise never had a honeymoon after their marriage on February 24, 1947. On one trip with Alice and David to San Francisco, David had reserved a suite. It happened to be on their anniversary. When the door was opened, George picked up Louise and carried a giggling Louise over the threshold and told her it was for their delayed honeymoon.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all involved with Hospice Care - you all were wonderful making sure Dad didn't suffer and for this we will always be grateful.
Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
